Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,696 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $479.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

