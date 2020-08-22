Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,372,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

AMD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,227,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,823,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.