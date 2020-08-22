AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AerCap by 85.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 28.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in AerCap by 75.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE AER traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.09.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

