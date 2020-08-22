Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 63,966 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 182.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

