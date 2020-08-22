Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 130,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 66,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

