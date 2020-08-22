Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.15% of Tenable worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,343,536.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,982,932 shares of company stock valued at $190,804,663. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

