Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.54 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 109,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 493,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 2,104,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,698. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.