Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.54 Million in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Black Diamond Therapeutics comprises about 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. 467,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.