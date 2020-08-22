Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the quarter. AFLAC accounts for about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.42. 2,925,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

