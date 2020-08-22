AirSwap Trading Up 5.7% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. AirSwap has a total market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.73 or 0.05425099 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

