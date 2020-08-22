Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKZOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ING Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $32.10. 19,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

