Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190,475 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $192,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,685,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.40. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

