Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTYFF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor of the restaurant industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.