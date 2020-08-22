Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 2,047,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

