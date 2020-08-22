Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $209.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

