Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 5.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $273,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 522,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $314.14. 2,488,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.56 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

