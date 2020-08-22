Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 14,731,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,883,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.