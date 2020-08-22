Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 71,931 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2,686.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 739.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.86. 440,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.35 and a 200 day moving average of $327.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

