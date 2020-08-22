Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 99,692 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,692 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $97,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.01. 721,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,609. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.43. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

