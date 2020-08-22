Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded down $30.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,826.30. 44,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,731.75.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

