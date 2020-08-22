Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $172.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

