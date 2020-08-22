Allen Investment Management LLC Has $197.02 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises 4.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Wayfair worth $197,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,382 shares of company stock worth $62,324,415. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $11.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,944. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $341.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

