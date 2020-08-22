Allen Investment Management LLC Has $294.27 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 6.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Charter Communications worth $294,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,449,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

CHTR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.96. The stock had a trading volume of 677,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $616.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

