Allen Investment Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 123,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 59,637,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,624,600. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

