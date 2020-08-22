Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $168,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $766.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,547. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

