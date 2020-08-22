Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $154,445.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 308,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,865,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 961,570 shares of company stock valued at $75,826,790. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. 14,006,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,343,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.