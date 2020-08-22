Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,677. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.17. The company has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

