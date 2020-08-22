Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $283.23. 5,524,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.22. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

