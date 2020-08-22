Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.