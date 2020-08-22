Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,584 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 141.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,207,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,300,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

