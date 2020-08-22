Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.46. 721,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $229.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

