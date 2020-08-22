Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Netflix stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.31. 3,913,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $2,605,366.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

