Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $140,743,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.