Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $91,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $13,402,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 66.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2,393.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $10.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,779.37. 270,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,718.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,606.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

