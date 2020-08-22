Allen Operations LLC Invests $959,000 in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Cloudflare comprises 0.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,878. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 439,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $17,576,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451,199 shares of company stock valued at $420,480,196. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

