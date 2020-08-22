AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $216,422.37 and $276.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

