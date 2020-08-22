Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,591.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,380.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.