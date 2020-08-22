AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,518,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

