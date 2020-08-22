Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,323 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $675.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $676.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

