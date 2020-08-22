American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 4.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.34. 1,139,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,016. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

