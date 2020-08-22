American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of American Tower by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.34. 1,139,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,016. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.05. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.