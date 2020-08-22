Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,434. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.98. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

