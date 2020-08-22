Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

