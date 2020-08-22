Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.42 EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

