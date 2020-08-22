Analysts Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Arvinas reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 419%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Arvinas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 368,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

