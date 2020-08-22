Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.08). Copa posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($6.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.21) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 253,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $15,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Copa by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

