Analysts Anticipate Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $664.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $664.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.11 million. Icon reported sales of $710.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.84. The company had a trading volume of 220,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,484. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Icon by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

