Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:CW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.65. 185,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,564. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

