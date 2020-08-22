Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura upped their price target on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 57.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 130,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,045. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.