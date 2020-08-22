Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura upped their price target on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 57.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. 130,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,045. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.