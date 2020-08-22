Analysts Set Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $56.71

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $52.59. 2,015,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,969. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

